Nick Foles: I don’t want to get traded somewhere I don’t know anyone

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said this weekend that teams are “absolutely” going to look into trading for quarterback Nick Foles this year and the chatter hasn’t escaped Foles.

Foles told reporters at a Monday press conference that he knows “there’s a lot of talk out there” and said he feels he’s better than the third-string role he’s in with Chicago. Foles said that there were some overtures during the offseason, but they didn’t come at the right time for something to come together.

He also shared what he’s looking for in the event the Bears do deal him and he put going to a place with familiar faces at the very top of the list.

“I don’t want to go to someone that I don’t know,” Foles said. “When you have a great coaching staff, you have something special. Big reason we were great in Philly was we had a great coaching staff. It put us in position to succeed. . . . I don’t want to just go somewhere where I don’t know them, I don’t know the offense. I’ve gone down that road before and it’s not fun.”

One of Foles’ coaches when he won the Super Bowl MVP in Philly was current Colts head coach Frank Reich and Reich announced that Foles’ former Eagles teammate Carson Wentz will miss 5-12 weeks after having foot surgery earlier on Monday.

Foles called Reich “one of my favorite, if not my favorite, coaches of all time” and said that Reich “knows me” after working with him in the wake of Wentz’s torn ACL in 2017. Foles said he’s a “much better” version of himself than he was at that point, but there’s been no clear signs from Indianapolis that this version will get another chance to fill in for an injured Wentz this season.