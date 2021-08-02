Panthers sign Jonathan Celestin

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson left Saturday night’s practice with an injury and the team moved to flesh out a thin linebacker group on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Jonathan Celestin to their 90-man roster. Celestin worked out for the team earlier in the day.

Celestin spent time with Carolina in the 2019 offseason and his most recent professional football job came in the XFL. Celestin has also spent time with the Falcons, Cardinals, and Jets, but has never appeared in any regular season games in the NFL.

Thompson is not expected to be out for an extended period and adding Celestin gives the Panthers nine linebackers on the roster.