Raiders place James Onwualu on reserve/retired list, activate Jalen Richard

Getty Images

The Raiders had a second player retire during training camp.

The team announced it placed linebacker James Onwualu on the reserve/retired list. Running back Theo Riddick retired last week after going on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Onwualu, 26, played two games for the Raiders last season, seeing action on 21 special teams snaps.

He played with the Chargers in 2017 and the 49ers in 2018. Onwualu did not play a down in 2019 after spending time in training camp with the 49ers and Jaguars.

Onwualu played 16 career games.

The Raiders also announced running back Jalen Richard returned to practice from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Richard went on the list July 28.

The team waived running back Darius Jackson in a corresponding move.