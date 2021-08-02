Report: Carson Wentz undergoing surgery this afternoon in Indianapolis

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is undergoing foot surgery this afternoon in Indianapolis, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Dr. David Porter, an orthopedic foot specialist who works with the Colts, will operate on Wentz.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Monday that Wentz injured his foot the second day of camp, but the injury is an old one. Wentz had an undiagnosed broken foot in high school.

The bone fragment was dislodged on a rollout, so Wentz will require surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

“Knowing Carson, I’m optimistic,” Reich said, via George Bremer of CNHI Sports Indiana. “Knowing that this is the type of injury you don’t have to be pain free to play with – I know Carson’s level of toughness. I know he can play with pain. With this injury, listening to the doctors, you have to get to an acceptable level of pain, and then you can start playing.”

Reich gave a 5- to 12-week timeline for Wentz’s return.

“That’s a big range, and there’s no way to know where you’re going to fall in that continuum until you get into the rehab process,” Reich said. “Now, obviously, we’re optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end, somewhere toward the front end of that, but the reality is you can be anywhere in that spectrum.”