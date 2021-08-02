Report: Saints set to sign Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell

Getty Images

A couple of veteran cornerbacks are set to sign with the Saints.

Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell each worked out for the team this weekend and Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that the plan is to sign them as long as both players pass their physicals.

Amukamara spent last offseason with the Raiders, but got cut at the end of the summer and then spent the regular season on Arizona’s practice squad. He last saw regular season action with the Bears in 2019 and has started 99 games since entering the league as a Giants first-round pick in 2011.

Russell played one game for the Packers last season and appeared in 20 games for the Bengals from 2016 to 2018. He has 22 tackles and an interception over the course of his career.