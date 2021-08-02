Rodney Hudson among six Cardinals coming off COVID-19 list on Monday

Getty Images

The Cardinals are getting several players back at practice on Monday.

Per Darren Urban of the team’s website, center Rodney Hudson, right tackle Kelvin Beachum, right guard Justin Pugh, and wide receivers Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney are all coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

All six players were deemed high-risk, close contacts. They went on the COVID-19 list on July 29.

The Cardinals still have three players on the COVID-19 list: offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun, receiver Rico Gafford, and cornerback Lorenzo Burns.

Arizona had only nine players go on COVID-19 reserve through the entire 2020 season. They’ve now already matched that less than a week into training camp.