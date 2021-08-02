Ross Cockrell had big day in practice after Anna Cockrell’s big run in Tokyo

Getty Images

Monday was a good day for the Cockrell family.

It started with Anna Cockrell finishing second in her semifinal heat of the 400 meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 54.17 seconds. Among those watching her race through a downpour to make the event finals were the Buccaneers because Cockrell’s brother Ross is a cornerback for the team.

After the race, it was time for the Bucs to practice and Ross Cockrell had three interceptions during the session to keep the good familial vibes rolling. After the session, Cockrell credited his sister with inspiring his performance.

“Being able to watch my sister run with this team and this family, it was just amazing,” Cockrell said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “It was the biggest race of her life, and to see her go out there and perform as well as she did, in adverse weather, in adverse situations, and then to go out to practice and be able to do my thing, I was just feeling the magic that she had. I think she passed it along to me. I was just feeding off her magic. She gave me the magic, and I was able to continue on. It’s just a great feeling and a great moment for our family.”

Tuesday’s final in Tokyo will go off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, so the Bucs won’t be gathering as a team and Cockrell will have to wait a bit to carry over any juice he gets from his sister’s performance in that race.