Saints sign J.R. Sweezy in addition to Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell

The Saints continue to churn their roster. They announced the previously reported signings of veteran cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell.

The team also signed offensive guard J.R. Sweezy.

The Saints waived defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and cornerback Lawrence Woods in corresponding moves. They placed tight end Dylan Soehner on injured reserve. All three players were undrafted rookies signed by the Saints after the draft.

The Seahawks made Sweezy a seventh-round draft choice out of North Carolina State in 2012. He played four seasons in Seattle before leaving for Tampa Bay, where he played one season before returning to the Seahawks for the 2018 season.

Sweezy played for the Cardinals the past two seasons.

Sweezy has started 104 games the past eight seasons. He started all 16 games in 2014 with the Seahawks and in 2019 with Arizona. He missed only four snaps in 2014.