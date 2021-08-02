Top high school QB Quinn Ewers heads to Ohio State to make endorsement money immediately

Getty Images

Quinn Ewers, who was viewed by many as America’s best high school football player and had been heading into his senior season at Southlake Carroll in suburban Dallas, has decided to head to Ohio State immediately.

Ewers wrote on Twitter that the opportunity to make money at Ohio State now that the NCAA allows players to earn endorsement deals was too good to pass up. Texas high school athletics rules prohibit high school players from making endorsement money.

“I’ve taken time to think about what lies ahead of me, both in the short- and long-term,” Ewers wrote. “It’s unfortunate I’ve found myself in this situation, as my preference would have been to complete my senior season at Southlake Carroll along with the teammates and friends I’ve taken the field alongside for the past three years. However, following conversations with my family and those I know have my best interests in mind, I’ve decided it’s time for me to enroll at Ohio State and begin my career as a Buckeye.”

Ewers has enough high school credits that he needed only to take one additional class online to graduate and enroll as a freshman at Ohio State. He’ll be eligible to play in 2021 as a Buckeye, and eligible for the NFL draft in 2024.