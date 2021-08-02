Vikings claim Danny Etling off waivers

Getty Images

The majority of the Vikings’ quarterback room went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, so the team moved to give Jake Browning some company on the practice field.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings have claimed Danny Etling off of waivers. Etling was waived by the Seahawks on Sunday when they signed former Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion.

Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley were all placed on the reserve list.

The Vikings also worked out quarterbacks on Monday and a report indicated that the team planned to sign Case Cookus after that session. It’s not clear if Etling’s acquisition will change those plans in Minnesota.

Etling was a Patriots seventh-round pick in 2018 and spent time with the Falcons in 2019 before spending last season on Seattle’ practice squad.