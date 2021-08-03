All-22 film disappears from NFL Game Pass; it’s unclear when it will return

Getty Images

Nearly a decade ago, the NFL decided to make all-22 film available on its excellent Game Pass feature. For now, Game Pass is significantly less excellent.

The all-22 film recently has disappeared, and it’s unclear when or if it will return.

The Pro Football Writers Association is working on the issue, but to date it’s not getting any clear answers from the league. PFT has sent an email to the NFL requesting comment or clarification on the whereabouts of the all-22 film.

Frankly, we’re currently having a hard time finding game replays in what appears to be a new user interface. So maybe it’s a technical thing.

Whatever it is, it needs to get resolved, given that preseason games will be starting soon — and will be televised through that online feature.