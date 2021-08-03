Another Raiders executive makes abrupt exit

Getty Images

First, it was team president Marc Badain. Now, it’s V.P. of strategy and business development Brandon Doll.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Doll left the team last week. Doll declined comment as to the reason for the move.

Doll had spent eight years with the team, with his first position being finance intern.

As Fischer explains it, Doll served as Badain’s right-hand man during the stadium effort that began with a failed attempt to get a stadium built in Oakland and ended with a new venue in Las Vegas.

Peter King, who recently visited Raiders camp, wrote in Football Morning in America that no one with the team is saying why Badain left.

“I heard lots of theories about why he left,” King added. “That he didn’t approve of some of the spending by owner Mark Davis in the midst of a disastrous first financial season in Las Vegas (including Davis’ decision to buy the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces), that he was just tired of the nonstop pace of running a franchise in a new city, that he and Davis were having significant disagreements on the direction of the franchise at a time when money was tight.”

Regardless, Badain is out. Doll is out. And it makes sense to wonder whether who will be out next.