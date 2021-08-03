As Texans put on the pads, Deshaun Watson isn’t present for practice

Posted by Mike Florio on August 3, 2021, 10:31 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 13 Texans at Bears
Getty Images

When asked on Monday whether the commencement of padded practices would alter Deshaun Watson‘s limited contributions during 2021 training camp for the Texans, coach David Culley said, “Nothing has changed.”

Well, something has changed. Per multiple reports, Watson isn’t present as the first padded practice gets started.

The Texans are waiting for a trade offer that has yet to come; at the compensation level they seem to expect (three first round picks and more), it may never arrive. Along the way, the league at any time could put Watson on paid leave.

Currently, it seems that the Texans are content to keep Watson on team-imposed paid leave while they wait for a trade offer or a decision by the league to put him on the sidelines pending the resolution of his legal issues, both civil and criminal.

On that point, a settlement of the 22 pending lawsuits against Watson likely won’t matter, if a settlement happens in the near future. The criminal investigation has progressed to the point where, we’re told, Watson’s camp is bracing for an eventual grand jury proceeding. (No one knows when that will get started.) If/when Watson is indicted, he almost definitely will be placed on paid leave by the league.

Whether an earlier settlement could have avoided that possibility isn’t known. What’s known for now is that it’s currently unavoidable that a grand jury will hear the evidence and decide on whether certain charges should be formally made against Watson.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “As Texans put on the pads, Deshaun Watson isn’t present for practice

  1. The comment, “Nothing has changed” cuts both ways. Perhaps Coach Culley never intended for Watson to put on pads. If so, then “nothing has changed.”

  2. I am starting to like Goodell’s decision not to put him on the exempt list. That’s what he would want right? Get paid and not have to report to the Texans. Nope, go play scout team safety.

    No wonder they chose this guy as commissioner.

  3. Watson is facing an indictment.. nobody would trade a ham sandwich for him.

    The Texans are the worst run franchise in the league.

    The only team dumb enough to trade 3 first round picks for a QB just did so for Trey Lance.

    Now the Texans are stuck with a QB who doesn’t want to be there.

    0-16

  4. No one wants to trade for a prima donna headache who is facing sexual assault charges. I am shocked. Shocked, I tell you. Simply stunned.

  7. You’d have to be pretty ignorant to believe that Watson WON’T be put on paid leave at this point.

  8. No team is likely to trade for him until there is some form of certainty regarding his availability after the grand jury proceedings.

  9. I saw a video of an interview with one of the 22 complainants today…. It’s bad….real bad

  12. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    August 3, 2021 at 11:07 am
    You would think the Colts would be on the phone
    —————————————————————————————————-
    I suppose you think there is no salary cap. The Colts could probably trade for Watson, after they cut half their team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.