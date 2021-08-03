Bears placing Eddie Goldman on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bears are placing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

It has not been confirmed whether or not Goldman is vaccinated. But Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times said the defensive tackle is “believed to be fully vaccinated” because Goldman was inside the Bears facility without a mask last week.

Goldman elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19. He also did not show up for mandatory minicamp in June, with retirement reportedly on the table. But he was back with the team for training camp.

If Goldman is fully vaccinated, he will be able to return to the team after a pair of negative COVID tests separated by 24 hours. If Goldman is not fully vaccinated, he’ll be out for five days if he’s a high-risk close contact. Or he’ll be out for at least 10 days if he tested positive.

Goldman entered the league as a Bears second-round pick back in 2015. He’s appeared in 67 games with 63 starts and recorded 12.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits.