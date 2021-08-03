Browns activate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Getty Images

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been given the green light to return to practice.

Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on July 25 and missed the team’s first week of work at training camp. The Browns announced on Tuesday that he has been activated from the list.

The Browns selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of this year’s draft. There had been plenty of predictions that the former Notre Dame star would go in the first round, but he remained on the board until the 52nd overall pick.

Cleveland’s belief is that landing Owusu-Koramoah at that spot was like landing a second first-round pick and he’s now free to continue trying to prove them right on the field.