Calvin Ridley’s foot is “totally, definitely fixed” after offseason surgery

Getty Images

After the Falcons traded Julio Jones to the Titans, Calvin Ridley officially became the team’s top receiver.

But there’s an argument to be made that he effectively served in that role for much of the 2020 season. Jones played only nine games last season, making 51 receptions for 771 yards. Ridley started 15 games, making 90 catches for 1,374 yards with nine TDs. Ridley tied Green Bay’s Davante Adams for No. 5 in receiving yards.

Ridley apparently accomplished that on a foot he called “not good last year.” But after offseason surgery, Ridley said this week that his foot is “totally, definitely fixed.”

“In the offseason, I was really worried about myself,” Ridley said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “But now, the best thing I could have did was get the surgery and it really helped.”

After selecting Ridley at No. 26 overall in 2018, the Falcons picked up the receiver’s fifth-year option in the spring. Through three seasons, Ridley has 217 receptions for 3,061 yards with 26 touchdowns. He averaged 63.5 receptions for 843.5 yards through his first two years before his production exploded in 2020.

Now with a healthy foot, Ridley will help lead a transformed receiving corps. But Atlanta’s offensive weapons also include this year’s No. 4 overall pick tight end Kyle Pitts.