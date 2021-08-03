Cameron Clark’s father says he’s OK after leaving Jets practice in ambulance

Getty Images

Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark apparently escaped major injury after he was taken by ambulance to a New Jersey hospital when he hurt his neck during Tuesday’s practice.

Clark’s father, Al Clark, told Rich Cimini of ESPN that his son is “fine” and did not have any damage to his spinal cord.

The Jets referred to Clark’s injury as a spinal cord contusion and said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Clark lost feeling in his legs but regained it before he arrived at the hospital. He will be kept in the hospital overnight as a precaution.

Clark was one of two NFL players who had to be taken to hospitals today. Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was also taken to the hospital after an injury in practice and is also expected to be OK.