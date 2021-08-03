Cardinals sign Greg Dortch, activate Shawn Williams from NFI

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed free agent receiver Greg Dortch to a one-year contract Tuesday, the team announced.

Dortch has spent time on the practice squads of the Jets, Panthers, Rams and Falcons. He played two games with Carolina in 2019, returning five kicks for 119 yards and four punts for 28 yards.

Dortch, 23, entered the league with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. In 2020, Dortch spent training camp with the Rams before being signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

He spent this past offseason with the Falcons, who waived him June 17.

The Cardinals also activated safety Shawn Williams from the non-football injury list Tuesday.

Williams, 30, signed a one-year free agent deal with the Cardinals in March.

The Bengals drafted Williams in the third round in 2013, and he signed an extension with the team in 2016. Last season for Cincinnati, he played 13 games and made 14 tackles and one pass breakup.