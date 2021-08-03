Cowboys activate DeMarcus Lawrence from PUP

Getty Images

The Cowboys activated defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence off the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Lawrence passed his physical and can begin working into practice, though he continued his work with the team’s director of rehabilitation, Britt Brown, during Tuesday’s practice.

Lawrence underwent postseason surgery on his back. It was the third back surgery for Lawrence, but the Cowboys are unconcerned about Lawrence’s outlook for the season.

Lawrence, 29, has not had double-digit sacks since 2018 and made only 11.5 sacks the past two seasons combined.

Receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee) and defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring) remain on the team’s active/physically unable to perform list.