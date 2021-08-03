Dak Prescott won’t throw Tuesday, Cowboys being “more conservative” with shoulder strain

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said last week that the team would give Dak Prescott a few days off of throwing after the quarterback strained a muscle in his shoulder before seeing if he was ready to go again on Tuesday.

McCarthy revealed the answer to that question at a press conference before practice. Prescott will not be throwing Tuesday and McCarthy also confirmed that he will also sit out the Hall of Fame Game against the Steelers on Thursday.

Per multiple reporters, McCarthy said the team has “taken a step back” and opted for a “more conservative” approach in order to make sure the shoulder issue does not develop into a bigger problem. Given the timing of the game, it seems likely that a decision on Prescott’s ability to throw will be pushed to next week.

McCarthy said last week that he still planned to have Prescott play at some point in the preseason. It’s not clear if that outlook is any different, although one imagines they’d like to get him some snaps after the long layoff caused by last year’s ankle injury.