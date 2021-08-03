DeAndre Hopkins seeking “nirvana” with championships, not numbers

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has become one of the league’s best at his position. While everyone knows that, Hopkins said Monday that it’s not his ultimate aim.

Hopkins has played in six postseason games, but he never advanced past the Divisional Round with the Texans. So while Hopkins finished last season tied for second in receptions and third in receiving yards, he doesn’t seem satisfied.

“I can go out and get 1,400 or 1,500 yards but it really doesn’t mean anything if the team is losing,” Hopkins said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I don’t want to be looked at as a No. 1 receiver. I want to be looked at as a consistent receiver. It’s not really a numbers thing, it’s a championship thing — nirvana.”

The Cardinals finished last season 8-8, narrowly missing out on a postseason berth. It won’t be easy for them this year either, given the strength of the NFC West. But whether Hopkins wants the No. 1 receiver moniker or not, the fact that he is makes a significant difference for quarterback Kyler Murray and the rest of Arizona’s offense.