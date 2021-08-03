Falcons sign Cameron Nizialek, waive Sterling Hofrichter

Getty Images

The Falcons announced that they’ve made a couple of moves at punter on Tuesday morning.

Atlanta has signed Cameron Nizialek. A former Georgia punter, Nizialek previously spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad last year. He also had a stint with the Ravens. Nizialek has never appeared in a regular-season game.

As a corresponding move, the Falcons waived punter Sterling Hofrichter with an injury designation. Hofrichter was a seventh-round pick in last year’s draft and served as Atlanta’s punter in 2020. He averaged 42.5 yards per punt on 56 attempts. He also kicked off 22 times for Atlanta, recording touchbacks on 72.7 percent of them.

The Falcons also have Dom Maggio on their roster at punter. A former Wake Forest punter, Maggio has also not punted in a regular-season NFL game.