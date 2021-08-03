Frank Reich: Carson Wentz surgery revealed no further complications in foot

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
There hasn’t been much good news for the Colts on the injury front as of late. But head coach Frank Reich did have something positive to share on quarterback Carson Wentz on Tuesday.

Wentz underwent surgery on Monday afternoon to remove a loose piece of bone in his left foot. According to Reich, the operation revealed no further complications.

Very successful surgery,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Best-case scenario. What’s that mean? It means you go in, you remove the [piece of] bone that was in there, you look around, and there was nothing else going on. That was good news, and now it’s all about the rehab process.”

The timetable for Wentz’s return is still 5-12 weeks. The Colts will be able to narrow that once the quarterback begins his rehab in two weeks.

“I talked to Carson last night and this morning,” Reich said. “He’s in great spirits. He’s already working. We already had a 20-minute meeting on the phone, he’s asking me questions about stuff in the offense.”

If Wentz is out for just five weeks, he could be back in time for Indianapolis’ season opener against Seattle. If it’s 12 weeks, that would put him back around Week Eight when the Colts play the Titans.

5 responses to “Frank Reich: Carson Wentz surgery revealed no further complications in foot

  1. Thank god for Dr. Robert Anderson of Green Bay. World renowned specialist. Dr. Anderson is a team doctor for the Green Bay Packers.

    Players need to travel to Green Bay because no other NFL team has world renowned doctors on staff.

  2. “remove a piece of loose bone”? Did Wentz bash his foot an knock a piece of bone loose. Usually, when there is a piece of bone, it’s because a ligament tore loos from the bone.

    So is the healing process still 5-12 weeks or is it less now?

  4. “If Wentz is out for just five weeks, he could be back in time for Indianapolis’ season opener”
    __________

    Let’s just briefly look at how insane that sort of timetable would be. They clearly wouldn’t have him playing in the opener with zero practices or any conditioning so he’d have to be back to running on it in like 3 weeks or so just so he’d have a couple weeks of practice under his belt. Because when a guy breaks his foot on a non-contact play you’d certainly rush him back into live action as quickly as possible? That’s not happening and it’s frankly crazy for them to even suggest it could happen.

