Frank Reich: Carson Wentz surgery revealed no further complications in foot

There hasn’t been much good news for the Colts on the injury front as of late. But head coach Frank Reich did have something positive to share on quarterback Carson Wentz on Tuesday.

Wentz underwent surgery on Monday afternoon to remove a loose piece of bone in his left foot. According to Reich, the operation revealed no further complications.

“Very successful surgery,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Best-case scenario. What’s that mean? It means you go in, you remove the [piece of] bone that was in there, you look around, and there was nothing else going on. That was good news, and now it’s all about the rehab process.”

The timetable for Wentz’s return is still 5-12 weeks. The Colts will be able to narrow that once the quarterback begins his rehab in two weeks.

“I talked to Carson last night and this morning,” Reich said. “He’s in great spirits. He’s already working. We already had a 20-minute meeting on the phone, he’s asking me questions about stuff in the offense.”

If Wentz is out for just five weeks, he could be back in time for Indianapolis’ season opener against Seattle. If it’s 12 weeks, that would put him back around Week Eight when the Colts play the Titans.