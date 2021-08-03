Giants activate Blake Martinez off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Giants made a few roster moves on Tuesday morning, notably getting linebacker Blake Martinez back off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Martinez, New York’s leading tackler last season, went on the COVID-19 list on July 27. He’s entering his second year with the Giants after beginning his career with four years on the Packers.

New York has also activated fourth-year defensive back Joshua Kalu from COVID reserve. He went on the list the same day as Martinez last week.

As corresponding roster moves, the Giants placed receiver Derrick Dillon on injured reserve and linebacker Todd Davis on the reserve/retired list.

Davis had just signed with New York on Saturday. He retires after playing 96 games with 69 starts since entering the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent.