Jaguars activate Chris Claybrooks and Jarrod Wilson off COVID-19 list

The Jaguars are getting two players back to practice on Tuesday.

The team announced that cornerback Chris Claybrooks and safety Jarrod Wilson have both been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Claybrooks went on the list on July 25, at the time giving the Jaguars four players on the COVID-19 list. Jacksonville announced Wilson was going on the list on Monday but he’s now been activated.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to isolate for five days following exposure, so there may have been an update in Wilson’s vaccination status.

Claybrooks was a 2020 seventh-round pick and appeared in 13 games with four starts for Jacksonville as a rookie. He recorded three passes defensed and a tackle for loss in his 374 defensive snaps. He also played 43 percent of the club’s special teams snaps, occasionally serving as a kick and punt returner.

Wilson has spent his entire five-year career with the Jaguars, appearing in 75 games with 30 starts. In 12 starts last season, he recorded an interception, three passes defensed, and 69 total tackles.