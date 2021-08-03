Jaguars place Taven Bryan on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

It is a big year for defensive lineman Taven Bryan, but so far, he has not gotten a chance to impress the Jaguars’ new coaching staff.

Bryan began training camp on the non-football injury list.

The Jaguars added him to the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, the team announced. It is unknown whether Bryan tested positive for the coronavirus or was a high-risk close contact of someone who did.

The Jaguars made Bryan the 29th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He has 3.5 sacks in 48 career games and had his fifth-year option declined in the spring.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in 2022.