Jeff Gladney’s agent releases statement after Vikings cut the cornerback

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings cut Jeff Gladney after only 16 games, 81 tackles and three pass breakups, not getting much from a first-round choice in 2020. The cornerback, accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman during an incident in April, was indicted on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas earlier in the day.

That prompted the team’s decision.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that if a team claims Gladney off waivers Wednesday, the NFL immediately will place Gladney on the Commissioner Exempt List.

Gladney’s agent issued a statement Tuesday night.

“It’s a good thing that innocent until proven guilty still exists in this country,” Brian E. Overstreet said in a statement to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “Unfortunately, the Vikings don’t view it the same way. Today, Jeff was indicted which is simply a normal step in the judicial process. It means the case is going to trial and nothing more. It does not speak to his guilt or innocence. We received information that the complaining witness in this case came forward and requested the case not be prosecuted. The Vikings did what they thought was best for their organization which we respect, but we still strongly believe in Jeff Gladney’s innocence. We look forward to his day in court so that he can clear his name. At this time, out of respect for the legal process and all parties involved, Jeff and his representatives will have no further comments.”