Jeff Gladney’s agent releases statement after Vikings cut the cornerback

Posted by Charean Williams on August 3, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT
The Vikings cut Jeff Gladney after only 16 games, 81 tackles and three pass breakups, not getting much from a first-round choice in 2020. The cornerback, accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman during an incident in April, was indicted on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas earlier in the day.

That prompted the team’s decision.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that if a team claims Gladney off waivers Wednesday, the NFL immediately will place Gladney on the Commissioner Exempt List.

Gladney’s agent issued a statement Tuesday night.

“It’s a good thing that innocent until proven guilty still exists in this country,” Brian E. Overstreet said in a statement to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “Unfortunately, the Vikings don’t view it the same way. Today, Jeff was indicted which is simply a normal step in the judicial process. It means the case is going to trial and nothing more. It does not speak to his guilt or innocence. We received information that the complaining witness in this case came forward and requested the case not be prosecuted. The Vikings did what they thought was best for their organization which we respect, but we still strongly believe in Jeff Gladney’s innocence. We look forward to his day in court so that he can clear his name. At this time, out of respect for the legal process and all parties involved, Jeff and his representatives will have no further comments.”

  1. Blame the Vikings for cutting an employee who is indicted on choking and beating his girlfriend for several hours. Yeah, definitely the Vikings who are to blame here for him getting cut from a team that was willing to pay him millions of dollars.

  2. I kind of agree on the surface of things. I don’t think people should lose their jobs over accusations. But if the evidence is obvious, and the defense is simply going to try and prove not guilty, instead of innocent, then I’m glad he’s not a Viking anymore.

  4. Like when Kansas City saw the video of Kareem Hunt kicking a woman in the head ?

  5. Deshaun Watson has been accused by 22 different women, but isn’t on the Commissioners Exempt List, but this guy is after ONE accusation?

  6. “Jeff was indicted which is simply a normal step in the judicial process. It means the case is going to trial and nothing more.”

    Actually, a grand jury indictment doesn’t “mean nothing.” It means a group of jurors have been presented evidence, sometimes heard testimony of witnesses, and voted that probable cause exists to file criminal charges. That doesn’t sound as good though.

  7. I don’t know if Gladney committed the crime of which he’s accused.

    But, given the circumstances (i.e., no incriminating audio/video/photos), I have to agree with his agent. He hasn’t been found guilty of any crime; he’s only been accused of a crime. It’s an unfair rush to judgment to cut the guy before he’s had his day in court.

    Also, athletes/celebrities are not infrequently the targets of extortion from unscrupulous people who falsely accuse them of wrongdoing, to cash-in.

  9. Simple playbook, you deny it happened, but accept responsibility for being in the situation.

    The agent’s statement would have served his client a lot better without the first couple sentences without the unnecessary shot at the Vikings organization. That shot may have felt good, but it makes it that much harder for his client to find work in the NFL with another team.

  10. ” We received information that the complaining witness in this case came forward and requested the case not be prosecuted. ”

    —-

    Please don’t let him back in just because he paid off the witness.
    Come on NFL, be better.

