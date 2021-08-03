John Harbaugh: Reps for backup QBs silver lining to Lamar Jackson’s absence

Getty Images

The Ravens had their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, but they remained without their starting quarterback.

Lamar Jackson‘s positive COVID-19 test has kept him off the field for the last week. He has a few more days to go until his 10-day isolation period is up, which isn’t how head coach John Harbaugh would have drawn things up but he did share one positive outcome during an appearance on NFL Network.

Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley have gotten a lot more reps than they would have if Jackson were able to practice and that should be a good thing for the Ravens if they have to call on them during the regular season.

“There’s a silver lining, you know? It’s obviously not ideal that Lamar’s not out here,” Harbaugh said. “But the fact that those two guys have gotten those reps, they’ve had to deal with all these pressures, all these blitzes, they’ve been in there with the ones and the twos. It’s got to be good for us from a depth standpoint, developing those guys. The train will be moving. Lamar’s gonna have to run and jump on while it’s moving. But he’s pretty fast, so I think he’s capable of doing that.”

Harbaugh said he’s planning for Jackson to be back on Friday. That will leave McSorley and Huntley with less to do, but it will allow the Ravens to spend more time working on their passing offense for the 2021 season.