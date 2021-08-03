Jon Gruden: We’re really seeing good things from Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards

Getty Images

Jon Gruden is seeing good progress.

That’s at least true when it comes to the Raiders’ key young receivers, Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards.

Las Vegas drafted Ruggs at No. 13 overall last year and Edwards in the third round at No. 81. But Nelson Agholor was clearly the Raiders’ best receiver in 2020, turning that strong season into a payday with New England.

Tight end Darren Waller will likely remain the team’s best pass-catching option in 2021 after recording 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns last year. But on Tuesday, Gruden gave Waller a veteran’s rest day. That allowed the two young receivers more opportunities.

“We’re really seeing good things from Ruggs and Bryan Edwards,” Gruden said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Sacramento Bee. “Really proud of them so far. With Waller out today, we changed the script a little bit and I was encouraged.”

Edwards appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making 11 catches for 193 yards with one TD. Ruggs, however, was on the field for 54 percent of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps last season. But in 13 games, he had 26 receptions for 452 yards with just two touchdowns.

“I think the big thing with Henry is he’s out here and he’s practicing and he knows the offense,” Gruden said. “He anticipates what’s going to be called now instead of reacting to what is called as he is lining up.”

If Ruggs and Edwards do make a significant jump from their first to second seasons, that will go a long way in helping Las Vegas’ offense stay in the top 10 in both yards and points scored.