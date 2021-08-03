Julio Jones not at Titans practice Tuesday

USA TODAY Sports

Titans wide receiver Julio Jones made an early exit from Monday’s training camp practice and he’s not working on Tuesday either.

According to multiple reports from the Titans facility, Jones is not on the field with the rest of the team as they hold their sixth practice session of camp. Jones was slow to get up after trying for a pass from Ryan Tannehill on Monday and head coach Mike Vrabel said that the training staff advised against having him continue in the workout.

Vrabel did not say what was bothering Jones and that they would see how he was on Tuesday.

The answer is that he’s not well enough to participate, although that’s not overly surprising. Monday’s practice marked the first time that Jones did team work in camp and that cautious approach is likely to come back in effect after Jones was shaken up on the field.