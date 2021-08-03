Justin Fields: Greatness doesn’t happen overnight

Getty Images

All three Bears quarterbacks met with the media on Monday and they offered looks at three very different spots on the depth chart.

Andy Dalton talked about having a full grasp of the offense as he moves toward Week 1 as the team’s starting quarterback and Nick Foles discussed where he’d like to go in a trade as he sits in the No. 3 spot on the team’s depth chart. Dalton is the present in Chicago and Foles represents the past, which leaves Justin Fields as the future.

Patience for first-round quarterbacks to make their way into the lineup can be short and Fields acknowledged that a lot of people in Chicago want him to be in the lineup, but he cautioned that he still sees himself as a work in progress early in his first NFL training camp.

“I’m constantly growing every day,” Fields said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “A lot of people are anxious to see me play, but greatness doesn’t happen overnight.”

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said things will change for Fields this week because “you start putting the pads on and the tempo picks up” in practice. The start of the preseason will come next week and that will be a chance for people to see Fields play for the first time. Greatness may not be on display, but hints of it should be enough to inspire excitement in the masses.