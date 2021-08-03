Keith Kirkwood out of hospital, diagnosed with a concussion

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was at the center of a scary scene at practice on Tuesday when stayed down after taking a hit to the head during a drill.

Kirkwood was attended to on the field, strapped to a backboard and loaded into an ambulance for further evaluation at a nearby hospital. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule provided a positive update on his condition after practice, including the news that Kirkwood could move his legs, and another one came later in the day.

Darin Gantt of the team’s website reports Kirkwood returned to the team’s facility after being released from the hospital. He has been diagnosed with a concussion, which will keep him out for a bit but is a better outcome than seemed likely at the time of the injury.

Safety J.T. Ibe was thrown out of practice for hitting Kirkwood while he was defenseless and was waived off the roster after the session came to an end.