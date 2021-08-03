Kenny Golladay exits practice with possible leg injury

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s final season with the Lions was marred by injury and the Giants signed him as a free agent with the hope that there would not be a repeat of that in 2021.

Golladay provided some reason for the team to hold its breath on Tuesday. Video from the team’s practice, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, shows Golladay grabbing at the back of his left leg at the end of a passing play.

Golladay immediately went to the sideline and then went with trainers inside the team’s facility for further evaluation. There’s been no word from the team about Golladay’s condition at this point.

Once that word comes, the Giants may shed some light on when they think Golladay will be back on the field. Given the importance of his developing a relationship with quaterback Daniel Jones, the sooner the better for the Giants.