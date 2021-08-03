Kevin Stefanski thinks Nick Chubb extension sends good message to players

Getty Images

Running back Nick Chubb has performed at a high level since the Browns took him in the second round of the 2018 draft and recognition of that work came over the weekend.

Chubb and the Browns agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension that includes $20 million in guaranteed money. The running back said that “it means a lot” that the Browns moved to keep him in the organization and head coach Kevin Stefanski thinks the deal has meaning for other members of the team when it comes to rewards for good play.

“I think so. I think so much of this the guys know,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “It is a business so you can’t keep everybody. As I have always said, I want to keep everybody. Certainly in moments like this when you reward a guy like Nick, I think it probably does send a good message.”

The Browns made the playoffs last season and the hope in Cleveland is that the roster building of the last few years sets the foundation for consistent winning. Picking the right players to keep is an essential part of that process and we’ll see who joins Chubb in the team’s long-term plans over the coming months.