Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance got a first-team rep on a designed run only for him

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “I haven’t planned that at all,” when asked if No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance would receive reps with the first-team offense.

On Tuesday, Lance took his first snap with the first-team offensive line.

This doesn’t, however, appear to be a reason to freak out over whether Lance is suddenly climbing up the depth chart. While multiple reporters stationed at San Francisco’s Tuesday practice noted how sharp the rookie quarterback looked with his throws, there was only the sole snap with the starters.

And that one play? It was a run designed specifically for Lance.

“We have a seven-day install,” Shanahan said during his post-practice press conference. “A certain play that went in today that we wanted all O-lines to get reps with. And we were only going to do that play with Trey.”

Shanahan also didn’t heap praise on Lance for his Tuesday passing performance.

“I think since OTAs he’s put a lot of work into it and I think he’s getting better each day,” Shanahan said. “I think that will continue to happen, just the more he plays the more he works at it.”

Lance will take over as the 49ers QB1 — that’s not a matter of if, but when. As San Francisco continues to go through training camp, it will be interesting to see if Shanahan’s “plans” change and Lance gets more time playing alongside the starters.