“Massive fight” at Giants camp

It’s about that time for teammates to get sick of hitting each other, and to start punching each other.

The Giants had a “massive fight” on Tuesday, via Matt Lombardo of FanSided. According to Lombardo, running back Corey Clement broke free for a big gain. Defensive back Logan Ryan “leveled” tight end Evan Engram after the play ended.

“Somehow Daniel Jones ended up on the bottom of the pile,” Lombardo writes.

The entire team ended up running 100-yard sprints because of it and multiple rounds of push-ups because of it. He then gathered the players and ripped them for what had transpired.

“There are consequences for things like that in the game,” Jones told reporters. “We certainly got that message [from Joe Judge] today.”

Some coaches like to see that kind of fire. However, it also creates an unnecessary injury risk. Especially if the starting quarterback ends up in the middle of the fray.