Matthew Stafford on practice field after hitting his thumb on a helmet Monday

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the practice field Tuesday, a day after hitting his surgically repaired thumb on a helmet.

A small bandage on his thumb is the only sign of Stafford’s injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

It remains to be seen whether Stafford will be a full participant, but Rams coach Sean McVay sounded unconcerned before practice.

And X-rays on Stafford’s thumb were negative.

“It was an uncertain moment right there [when it happened Monday],” McVay told SiriusXM NFL Radio before practice Tuesday. “He’s so tough. He’s doing good. But that is kind of an occupational hazard, if you will, [at] the quarterback position. Guys are competing, trying to be smart. He stands in there, keeps his eyes down the field, finished on the top of somebody’s helmet yesterday. But he’s doing good and we’ll be good to go with him today.”

John Wolford, Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges are the other quarterbacks on the Rams’ roster.