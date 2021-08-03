Only five teams below 85 percent vaccination threshold

Getty Images

The NFL reports that 90 percent of NFL players are at least partially vaccinated. The league hit that mark today, spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted.

Nine teams have more than 95 percent of their players vaccinated, and 27 teams are above the 85 percent threshold.

That means five teams continue to lag behind the rest.

The Vikings, who placed three quarterbacks on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, rank last in vaccination rate Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Only 70 percent of the team’s players have had at least one shot and 64.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Jhabvala also reports that the Washington Football Team has a vaccination rate of 84 percent, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Only 50.5 percent of the team’s players are fully vaccinated despite the plea from the head coach, who went through cancer treatment last year.

That leaves the other three teams unknown, but the Colts and Cardinals were among the lowest teams in vaccination rate last month before training camps started.