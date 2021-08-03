Packers rookie Bailey Gaither retires; Green Bay signs Daniel Crawford

Getty Images

The Packers have made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, starting with announcing the retirement of one of their rookies.

Receiver Bailey Gaither has elected to retire, the team announced. Gathier signed with Green Bay in the spring as a college free agent following the draft. He spent six years at San José State, redshirting as a freshman. He then tore his Achilles in 2018 but played the next two seasons.

Gaither is the second young Green Bay player to retire since the start of training camp. Last year’s sixth-round pick Simon Stepaniak retired on Saturday.

As a corresponding roster move, the Packers signed tight end Daniel Crawford — another undrafted free agent.

Crawford spent five years at NIU, but missed all of the 2018 season with a knee injury. In all, he played 42 games at NIU, making 65 receptions for 691 yards with three touchdowns.