Panthers claim Nate Hall off waivers from Texans

The Panthers added another linebacker.

A day after signing linebacker Jonathan Celestin, the Panthers claimed linebacker Nate Hall off waivers from the Texans. Houston waived Hall on Monday.

Hall takes the roster spot of safety JT Ibe, whom the team waived earlier Tuesday.

Hall signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Northwestern product also has spent time with the Bills and Texans, and appeared in 10 games for Houston last year.

The Panthers are without veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson for the moment as he recovers from a minor lower-body injury.