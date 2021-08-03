Panthers cut J.T. Ibe after practice hit that injured Keith Kirkwood

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gave a positive update on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood‘s condition after Kirkwood left Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance.

Kirkwood got hit in the head while in a defenseless position by safety J.T. Ibe, which led to him being placed on a backboard while practice came to a halt. Rhule said Kirkwood has movement in his extremities and no pain in his neck as a result of the hit.

Rhule called that hit “completely unacceptable” while declining comment on Ibe’s future with the team. Shortly after Rhule finished speaking, the team announced that Ibe has been waived off of the 90-man roster.

Ibe signed with the Panthers in April after playing at Rice and South Carolina in college.