Pat Shurmur seeing “best version” of Drew Lock in training camp

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said late last week that he’s seen no separation so far between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater in their competition for the starting quarterback job.

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur got the same question on Tuesday and his answer was a bit different than Fangio’s. Shurmur didn’t declare one player ahead and made it clear he’s seen good things from each of them, but he made what could prove to be a telling comment about Lock.

“I’ve seen both guys getting better,” Shurmur said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “This is the best version of Drew I’ve seen. He’s done a really good job. And I expected Teddy to come in . . . Teddy’s got experience, he’s got experience in multiple offenses.”

Lock has a year of experience in Shurmur’s offense and familiarity can be a good thing in competitions like this, particularly when you’re showing coaches that you’ve taken a step forward in the scheme. We don’t know if that will be the case in Denver, but it does sound like Lock is putting his best foot forward thus far.