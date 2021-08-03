Patrick Peterson pushes for more of his Vikings teammates to get vaccinated

Getty Images

As other teams that struggled to get players vaccinated have succeeded, the Vikings have sunk like a stone.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Vikings have fallen to last in team vaccination rate, with only 70 percent having at least one shot and only 64.5 percent fully vaccinated.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson hopes to persuade more of his teammates to do what needs to be done.

“We need all hands on deck and I know it’s personal preference, but if you’re trying to win a championship I want to put myself in the best position possible because at the end of the day we’ve got something going here,” Peterson said on the All Things Covered podcast, via Judd Zulgad of SkorNorth.com. “Obviously, you want to build depth but you have a greater chance by winning with your starters on the field. . . .

“If we’re healthy we’re going to compete each and every Sunday. It’s every players’ personal preference if they want to get the vaccine or not, but . . . I feel like I’m too important to this team not to get vaccinated. I miss an important game and now we possibly lose that game and that can be the game we needed to get into the playoffs.”

Peterson partially blamed the NFL Players Association for the vaccination struggles.

“I think what the biggest problem is, being around the guys, I think the NFLPA is not doing a great job of educating us,” Peterson. “It’s a bunch of unknowns, and I think that’s the biggest problem right now.”

The NFLPA, however, wants players to get vaccinated. The problem, as we understand it, is that non-player leadership has had to tiptoe around certain members of player leadership who are committed anti-vaxxers. Regardless, it’s not the union’s fault. The union has been working to get players to do what they need to do. The teams have been working to get players to do what they need to do.

The players have to want to do it. They have to set aside whatever misinformed political and/or religious and/or tinfoil hat conspiracy reasons for not doing what they need to do. They just need to do it.

And when it’s time to cut the rosters from 90 to 53, those who haven’t done it should be the first ones to go.