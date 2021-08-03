Philip Rivers not closing door on possible return

Getty Images

The Colts needed a quarterback this year after their quarterback from last year, Philip Rivers, retired. They now might need a quarterback to start this year after their current starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, underwent foot surgery Monday.

Rivers, 39, called it quits after 17 seasons, the last one played with the Colts after 16 years with the Chargers.

He has not totally closed the door on his career, though, telling Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that he would consider a late-season stint.

“I’m not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter,” Rivers said. “One, you’ve got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it’s got to be right. But I have not completely ruled that out.”

The Colts’ need for a veteran quarterback would come sooner than later with Wentz facing a 5-12 week timetable for his return. Jacob Eason, a fourth-round choice in 2020, is the leading candidate to start while Wentz is recovering.

Indianapolis recently signed Brett Hundley as another option at quarterback and also has Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton at the position.

The Colts started Scott Tolzien in the season opener in 2017 with Andrew Luck out with a shoulder injury. Tolzien started only one game before Jacoby Brissett took over the starting job.

Luck started all 16 games in 2018; Brissett started 15 games in 2019 and Brian Hoyer one; and Rivers started all 16 games in 2020.

Rivers started 240 consecutive games, and 252 counting the playoffs. That was the longest active streak in the NFL, and the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Rivers, who now is coaching football at St. Michael Catholic High School, conceded to Farmer he would have some work to do in order to return.

“I’m not quite there,” Rivers said. “I’m getting back there. I wouldn’t have made weight if I had to report last week, that’s for sure. But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat. It’s not too hard to get a good lather going.”