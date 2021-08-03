Raiders put Sam Young on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Sam Young appears to have called it a career.

The Raiders announced on Tuesday that Young has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He no longer counts against the team’s 90-man roster, but they retain his rights should he decide to reverse course and play again.

Young spent last season with the Raiders and started seven of the 11 games he played for the team. He re-signed with Las Vegas in June.

Young entered the league as a Cowboys sixth-round pick in 2010. He has also spent time with the Bills, Jaguars, Dolphins, and 49ers while making 103 overall appearances in the NFL.