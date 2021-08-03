Saints agree to terms with Kwon Alexander

USA TODAY Sports

Free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander has had a happy 27th birthday. Alexander agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Saints, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced.

The Saints most recently worked out Alexander on July 20.

Alexander wrote on social media, “Birthday lit af right now!!! God Did it again!”

The Saints acquired Alexander in a Week 10 trade with the 49ers last season. He started every game for them until tearing an Achilles in Week 16.

The Buccaneers made Alexander a fourth-round choice in 2015. of the Buccaneers. He played four years in Tampa Bay before signing with the 49ers in 2019.