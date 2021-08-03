Steelers sign Tony Brooks-James

Getty Images

The Steelers have added a running back to the roster.

The team announced the signing of Tony Brooks-James on Tuesday. Linebacker Jarvis Miller was cut in a corresponding move.

Brooks-James is in his second tour of duty with Pittsburgh. He appeared in three games for them during the 2019 season and ran eight times for seven yards. Brooks-James also returned a pair of kickoffs for 32 yards in his first Steelers stint.

He also appeared in one game for the Falcons last year. He ran three times for four yards in that contest.

Benny Snell was out of practice for the Steelers on Monday. It’s unclear if bringing in Brooks-James is a sign that he’ll be missing more time as well.