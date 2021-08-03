Tickets will go on sale soon for 2021 London games

Getty Images

The wait is over.

NFL fans in the United Kingdom had gotten nervous about the delayed announcement of details for purchasing tickets to the two games to be played this year in London, on October 10 and 17 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that tickets become available for purchase on Tuesday, August 10. The season-ticket holders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will have until Monday, August 16 to renew their tickets. Next, the season-ticket holders at Wembley Stadium will have dibs, from Wednesday, August 18 until Friday, August 20. Five days later, general single-game tickets will go one sale.

The Jets and Falcons play at 2:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET) on October 10, with the Dolphins and Jaguars squaring off at the same time one week later.

The ongoing issues with the pandemic had prompted justifiable concern that perhaps the games wouldn’t proceed. There’s still a chance they won’t, based on how things go over the next two months.