Tyreek Hill misses practice with knee tendonitis

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t practice today because of tendonitis in his knee.

After practice, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said Hill’s tendonitis just appeared today and the team decided not to take any chances with Hill.

Reporters on the scene said Hill did have pads on to attend practice but moved to the side of the field for conditioning work.

Last season Hill caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns and added 13 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.