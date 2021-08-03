Vikings cut Jeff Gladney

Getty Images

Cornerback Jeff Gladney is no longer a member of the Vikings.

The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have dropped Gladney from the roster. Gladney was indicted on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas earlier in the day. Gladney is accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman during an incident in April.

“Following our review of today’s indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately,” the Vikings said in a statement. “As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment.”

Gladney was a first-round pick in 2020 and he will go through the waiver process, although the criminal charge will not make him an appealing prospect to other teams who might have had positive ratings on him when he was entering the league.